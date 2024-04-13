Jensen taken from ice on stretcher during Capitals game

Defenseman injured while attempting to dump puck on hit by Lightning forward Eyssimont

wsh-jensen

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nick Jensen was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period for the Washington Capitals against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Jensen was hit hard into the boards at center ice by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont as he attempted to dump the puck in the offensive zone at 18:29. No penalty was assessed to Eyssimont on the play.

Jensen received treatment on the ice for about five minutes before he was stretchered off. The officials then had both teams head to the locker rooms, with the remaining 1:31 of the first period to be played after the intermission.

The Capitals said in a post on X that Jensen "is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."

Jensen has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 77 games this season for Washington (37-31-11), which is one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Latest News

Flyers shut out Devils to move into 2nd wild card in East 

Simmonds drops puck, reads lineup before Flyers game

Stars defeat Kraken, clinch Central Division

McCaffrey supports buddy Eichel at Golden Knights game

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov looks to hold lead in Art Ross race

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche to play Jets in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jets score 7, shut out Avalanche in playoff preview

Simmonds honored by Flyers for contributions on, off ice

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13

Panarin scores in 3rd, shootout, Rangers rally past Islanders

NHL Buzz: Maroon to make Bruins debut against Penguins

McDavid to miss 3rd straight game for Oilers with lower-body injury

McDavid misses Oilers' OT loss to Coyotes, out for 2nd game in row

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 13

NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Hanifin excited for next phase of career with Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch Central Division, Western Conference