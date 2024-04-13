Jensen taken from ice on stretcher during Capitals game

Nick Jensen was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period for the Washington Capitals against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Jensen was hit hard into the boards at center ice by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont as he attempted to dump the puck in the offensive zone at 18:29. No penalty was assessed to Eyssimont on the play.

Jensen received treatment on the ice for about five minutes before he was stretchered off. The officials then had both teams head to the locker rooms, with the remaining 1:31 of the first period to be played after the intermission.

The Capitals said in a post on X that Jensen "is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel."

Jensen has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 77 games this season for Washington (37-31-11), which is one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.