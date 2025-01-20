Myers of Canucks suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Defenseman received match penalty for play against Bouchard of Oilers on Saturday

Myers suspended three games for cross-checking

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers has been suspended for three games, without pay, for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during NHL Game No. 735 in Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 18, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:57 of the third period. Myers was assessed a match penalty

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Myers will forfeit $46,875.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

