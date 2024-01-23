Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury

VANCOUVER -- Carson Soucy will miss 5-6 weeks after the Vancouver Canucks defenseman blocked a shot with his hand during a 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The 29-year-old defenseman, who was unavailable for the third period Saturday, missed almost seven weeks after taking a shot off his left foot in a game at the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12 and didn’t return until Jan. 6.

“That's a tough break for him, and he just can't get a break,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said of Soucy, who also missed the first two games of the regular season recovering from a leg injury sustained in a preseason game. “But that's the time frame.”

Soucy has six points (two goals, four assists) and is plus-6 in 21 games while averaging 17:25 of ice time in his first season with the Canucks after signing a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) with Vancouver on July 1. He’s played mostly on the third defense pair but also plays a significant role on a penalty kill that had only given up three goals on 25 chances (88 percent) since his return Jan. 6, which coincides with the Canucks’ eight-game point streak (7-0-1).

Without Soucy, defenseman Noah Juulsen returns to the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+) after being a healthy scratch for the previous five games and six of the past seven.

Juulsen was minus-6 in his first nine games of the season, but improved during Soucy’s previous absence playing with veteran Ian Cole. Juulsen has two assists and is minus-1 in 29 games.

“That's why it's so important to have [defensive] depth,” Tocchet said. “He was out when really he could have still been playing. What I love about him is he's ready to go. He works hard in practice. That's why it's important that you have character guys like that. He's played well, so I'm not concerned about Noah.”

Juulsen is expected to return alongside Cole, a left-shot defenseman playing the right side the past five games, and Tocchet indicated he might break up his top pair of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek at times without Soucy, with Tyler Myers an option to play with Hughes and Hronek dropping down with Nikita Zadorov.

“We'll have a couple of different matchups or different pairs at certain parts of the game, almost like a committee,” Tocchet said.