Canada goalie projection for 4 Nations Face-Off hard to predict, Brodeur says

NEW YORK -- Martin Brodeur is much like the rest of the hockey community in that he too can't predict with confidence the goalies Canada will select for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Hockey Hall of Fame goalie doesn't even seem to have a preference among the candidates, a list that at minimum includes Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Cam Talbot of the Detroit Red Wings, Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers.

"I'm not saying they can't be great goalies," Brodeur told NHL.com. "It's just that everyone is equal in a sense. It's like pick one or pick the other and I think you might have the same result."

Canada has made its selections and the balance of its roster, along with those from Finland, Sweden and the United States, will be revealed Wednesday.

Players selected to represent Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce remaining players during the 2 p.m. ET edition of "SportsCenter."

At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pregame shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

The tournament will run from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"People early on, before I did my homework, they were asking me about Canadian goalies and I had a hard time naming three," Brodeur said. "It's unfortunate a little bit. Just for me I see it in a different way, not just for Team Canada, it's for the growth of our goaltenders in Canada, how much Europeans and the Americans took over the NHL stage. It happens. You know it swings back and forth usually, but it's been a while. Hopefully the guys that get picked will get hot on time and do the job for Canada."