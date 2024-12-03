10 questions ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off roster reveals on Wednesday

Who else is going to the 4 Nations Face-off for Canada, Sweden, Finland and the United States?

It's almost time for the question to be answered.

The rosters for the tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto, have been submitted to the NHL and NHL Players' Association, and they will be revealed Wednesday.

Players selected to represent Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden during the 2 p.m. ET edition of "SportsCenter."

At 6:30 p.m. ET, the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pregame shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

Each country announced the first six players to its roster in June. The anticipation for the reveal of the rest of each team is being felt across the NHL.

"Whether you get announced early or not it's still fun to see what type of team we'll have, who is going to be on it," said Mika Zibanejad, the New York Rangers center who was one of the first six selected for Sweden. "I know it's not easy for the head coach and the staff to decide who is on it. It'll be exciting."

Here are 10 questions related to the four rosters that will be coming out Wednesday:

1. Who are Canada's goalies going to be?

When NHL.com released its projected roster for Canada on Nov. 4, the three goalies were Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers.

In the next and final projected roster that came out on Nov. 26, the selections were Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Cam Talbot of the Detroit Red Wings.

Thompson is 10-1-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Hill, who won the Stanley Cup as the Golden Knights' starter in 2023, is 10-4-2 with a 2.85 GAA and .894 save percentage.

But now Talbot is injured, having sustained a lower-body injury in Detroit's 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Does that change his status? Was he a favorite to make it because he's 6-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .915 save percentage in 15 games this season?

It's possible, albeit unlikely, Canada could go with two of the aforementioned goalies and gets Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild to be the third goalie with the theory that in his last NHL season his international experience and personality could help the other goalies.

Either way, choosing Canada's three goalies had to have been a bit of a crapshoot for the management group led by Doug Armstrong of the Blues.