Flames goalies set for ‘open competition’ in camp after Markstrom trade

CALGARY -- Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy understands he's got a bit of a crease conundrum.

With three untested goaltenders battling for the starting job in Calgary, Conroy admitted it's his net that's the biggest question mark heading into the 2024-25 season.

"I want to see where the goaltending goes," Conroy told NHL.com. "That's a little bit unknown. But I can't worry about it. Talking to the guys, they all believe, 'this is an unbelievable opportunity for me and I'm going to grab the reins and run with it.' That's what I want, someone to do that. All three guys feel very comfortable they're going to be that person."

Conroy will have Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley battle it out for NHL gigs after he traded former No. 1 Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils for a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl on June 19.

Wolf, selected in the seventh round (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft, was the top goalie in both the Western Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League in 2020, and American Hockey League goaltender of the year in 2022 and 2023, also earning AHL MVP honors in the latter.

The 23-year-old, the organization's top goalie prospect, went 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 17 games with the Flames last season, and a 2.45 GAA and .922 save percentage in 36 games with Calgary in the AHL in 2023-24.

"Nothing in the way of playing hockey has changed," Wolf said. "You come into camp trying to be as prepared as you physically can. It's about going out there playing the game we love and having fun and trying to push for a job.

"You have to come in very confident. You have to mentally believe you're going to go in there and take a job and play well and help your team win games. That's the mindset I'm coming into camp with."

Vladar, acquired from the Boston Bruins in July 2021, is the most experienced of the three. He has played 75 games (66 starts) over parts of four NHL seasons, going 37-23-10 with a 3.09 GAA and .894 save percentage, primarily playing behind Markstrom.

The 27-year-old was 8-9-2 with a 3.62 GAA and .882 save percentage in 20 games with the Flames in 2023-24 before having season-ending hip surgery in March. He is in the final season of a two-year, $4.4 million contract ($2.2 million annual average value) signed Oct. 20, 2022.

"That was my dream since Day 1 when I came to this organization," Vladar said about a potential starting role. "Right now, I'm going to take the opportunity and take the ball and run with it. I know who's here with me, but the only thing I can control is to be the best goalie out there and stop as many pucks as I can so I'm going to do that.