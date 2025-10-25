Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hand Flames 8th straight loss

Vilardi scores 1st goal of season for Winnipeg, which has won 6 of 7

CGY at WPG | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Winnipeg Jets, who handed the Calgary Flames their eighth straight loss with a 5-3 win at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Gabriel Vilardi scored his first goal of the season and also had an assist for the Jets (6-2-0), who were coming off a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday but have won six of seven. Mark Scheifele had two assists, and Eric Comrie made 30 saves.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames (1-7-1), who have been outscored 31-12 during their losing streak. Dustin Wolf made 27 saves.

Kadri gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 5:18 of the first period, scoring on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle.

Kyle Connor tied it 1-1 at 5:19 of the second period while the teams were skating at 4-on-4. Morrissey made a move around MacKenzie Weegar in the neutral zone, allowing him to skate in on a 2-on-1 and pass to Connor, who scored with a one-timer from the right circle.

Jonathan Toews put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 6:24. He won a face-off back to Morrissey, who carried it down to the goal line before sending a centering pass to the top of the crease, where Toews redirected it into the net.

Calgary challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld following a video review.

Vilardi pushed it to 3-1 at 9:50, scoring a power-play goal with a quick backhand from below the left circle. It was his first goal in eight games this season after he scored 27 in 71 games last season.

Backlund cut it to 3-2 at 13:56. Coleman spun to deliver a short backhand pass to Backlund, who finished a mini breakaway with a backhand-to-forehand deke.

Alex Iafallo responded with another power-play goal to make it 4-2 at 18:50. Vilardi caught a pass along the goal line, spun and sent a backhand feed to Iafallo for a one-timer in the low slot.

Coleman got the Flames to within 4-3 at 8:27 of the third period. He scored from all alone in front off a centering pass from Backlund, who was along side boards.

The Flames had a chance to tie it late after Haydn Fleury was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking at 17:10, but they failed to convert on the power play, and Vladislav Namestnikov scored into an empty net with eight seconds left for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with Capitals 'testament to how bad he wants it'

Samuelsson gets 2 goals, Sabres hold off Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Hutson, Canadiens visit Hughes, Canucks

Ovechkin scores No. 899, Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Hart signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Golden Knights

Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win

NHL Status Report: Kerfoot out 8-10 weeks for Mammoth with core muscle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Quinn Hughes vs. Lane Hutson 

UBS Arena to host 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Jarvis, Hurricanes recover to edge Avalanche in shootout

Podkolzin breaks tie late, Oilers score 3 in 3rd to rally past Canadiens

Kempe scores in OT, Kings hand Stars 4th straight loss