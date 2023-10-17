WASHINGTON -- Matthew Phillips scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist for the Washington Capitals, who got their first win under coach Spencer Carbery with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena on Monday.
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Phillips scores 1st NHL goal, Kuemper makes 38 saves in season debut for Washington
Phillips, who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2016 NHL Draft, signed a one-year contract with Washington on July 1.
Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves in his season debut, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal in the shootout for the Capitals (1-1-0).
Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist, and Noah Hanifin had two assists for the Flames (1-1-1), who have lost two straight. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.
Ruzicka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period. Hanifin controlled the rebound of Dube’s point shot below the goal line and sent a pass in front to Ruzicka, who scored on a one-timer.
Dube made it 2-0 at 17:12, redirecting Hanifin’s shot past Kuemper with six seconds remaining on a power play.
Calgary had the first 13 shots on goal and ended the period with an 18-3 advantage.
Phillips cut it to 2-1 at 6:50 of the second period when he one-timed a backhand saucer pass from Sonny Milano on a rush.
Connor McMichael tied it 2-2 at 9:54. He took a pass from Phillips, skated into the high slot and scored with a wrist shot that went under the left pad of Markstrom.
Blake Coleman was awarded a penalty shot for the Flames at 5:56 of the third period, but Kuemper stopped his attempt with his left pad.