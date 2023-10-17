Latest News

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

Flyers see Phillies as model to restore success

Kraken forward Tanev out 4-6 weeks

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

NHL projected lineup projections

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Phillips scores 1st NHL goal, Kuemper makes 38 saves in season debut for Washington

Recap: Flames at Capitals 10.16.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Matthew Phillips scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist for the Washington Capitals, who got their first win under coach Spencer Carbery with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena on Monday.

Phillips, who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2016 NHL Draft, signed a one-year contract with Washington on July 1.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves in his season debut, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal in the shootout for the Capitals (1-1-0).

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist, and Noah Hanifin had two assists for the Flames (1-1-1), who have lost two straight. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Ruzicka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period. Hanifin controlled the rebound of Dube’s point shot below the goal line and sent a pass in front to Ruzicka, who scored on a one-timer.

Dube made it 2-0 at 17:12, redirecting Hanifin’s shot past Kuemper with six seconds remaining on a power play.

Calgary had the first 13 shots on goal and ended the period with an 18-3 advantage.

Phillips cut it to 2-1 at 6:50 of the second period when he one-timed a backhand saucer pass from Sonny Milano on a rush.

Connor McMichael tied it 2-2 at 9:54. He took a pass from Phillips, skated into the high slot and scored with a wrist shot that went under the left pad of Markstrom.

Blake Coleman was awarded a penalty shot for the Flames at 5:56 of the third period, but Kuemper stopped his attempt with his left pad.

