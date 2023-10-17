Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Phillips, who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2016 NHL Draft, signed a one-year contract with Washington on July 1.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves in his season debut, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal in the shootout for the Capitals (1-1-0).

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist, and Noah Hanifin had two assists for the Flames (1-1-1), who have lost two straight. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Ruzicka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period. Hanifin controlled the rebound of Dube’s point shot below the goal line and sent a pass in front to Ruzicka, who scored on a one-timer.

Dube made it 2-0 at 17:12, redirecting Hanifin’s shot past Kuemper with six seconds remaining on a power play.

Calgary had the first 13 shots on goal and ended the period with an 18-3 advantage.

Phillips cut it to 2-1 at 6:50 of the second period when he one-timed a backhand saucer pass from Sonny Milano on a rush.

Connor McMichael tied it 2-2 at 9:54. He took a pass from Phillips, skated into the high slot and scored with a wrist shot that went under the left pad of Markstrom.

Blake Coleman was awarded a penalty shot for the Flames at 5:56 of the third period, but Kuemper stopped his attempt with his left pad.