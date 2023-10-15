Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames remain apart on talks for a new contract for the 28-year-old forward, general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday.

“It’s like every negotiation; you’re always going back and forth,” Conroy said. “They have an idea of what the value is. We have an idea of where we think it is and we’re just not quite there, yet.”

Lindholm is in the final season of a six-year, $29.1 million contract ($4.85 million average annual value) he signed July 16, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent. He said before the start of training camp that he wants to re-sign with Calgary.

“I’ve been pretty clear, I’m willing to stay," Lindholm said Sept 13. “ … We've got to work it out. Right now, I'm focusing on the season and the rest will take care of itself.”

Conroy said there is still work to do but remains hopeful that the sides will be able to reach an agreement.

“I always try to be optimistic,” he said. “When you see other signings around the League, you feel like maybe that’s going to help the cause. It’s still early (in the season) and the one thing he’s come out and said is he wants to be a Flame. Now, it’s just to work out the dollar figures.”

Lindholm has four points (one goal, three assists) through the first two games of the season for the Flames (1-1-0), who play the second of a five-game road trip against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TVAS-D, SNF).

Lindholm was second on the Flames with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 80 games last season and has 329 points (140 goals, 189 assists) in 371 games in six seasons with them. That includes an NHL career-high 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games in 2021-22, when he finished second in voting for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL.

“I love it here,” Lindholm said. “I love Canada as a country and Calgary as a city. Ever since I've got here it's been great, fans have been good, everyone's treated me well, great teammates. So far so good.”