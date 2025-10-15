Flames at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (1-3-0) at MAMMOTH (1-2-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Matvei Gridin -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Zane Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal, Jake Bean

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'couple of weeks' for Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Kulikov out 5 months for Panthers after surgery for upper-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Ducks hand out Wild Wing mask as fan giveaway

Foligno taking leave of absence from Blackhawks for daughter’s heart surgery

Howard, Savoie learning NHL lifestyle from McDavid, Draisaitl with Oilers

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Vachon back to beginnings, enjoying rural retirement in Montana

Kreider breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Penguins

Oettinger makes 39 saves, Stars hold off Wild to stay undefeated

Bussi makes 16 saves in NHL debut, Hurricanes cruise past Sharks

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights rally past Flames to push point streak to 4

Chychrun lifts Capitals to OT win against Lightning