Flames at Mammoth projected lineups

FLAMES (1-3-0) at MAMMOTH (1-2-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Matvei Gridin -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Zane Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal, Jake Bean

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.