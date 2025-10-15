Flames at Mammoth projected lineups

FLAMES (1-3-0) at MAMMOTH (1-2-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360
Flames projected lineup
Matvei Gridin -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Zane Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal, Jake Bean
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.