Vasilevskiy makes 27 saves, Lightning shut out Flames for 7th straight win

Hagel, Hedman each gets two points; Calgary is 2-1-2 in past 5

Flames at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy has won seven straight and is 9-2-1 in his past 12 starts. He has a .944 save percentage over the past seven games.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (34-20-4), who have won seven straight. Nikita Kucherov scored and Victor Hedman had two assists.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames (28-22-8), who had won their previous two games.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 19:15 in the first period. With the Lightning on the power play, Kucherov was controlling the puck at the half wall and placed a centering pass intended for Jake Guentzel, but it deflected off of MacKenzie Weegar's skate and got past Wolf.

Erik Cernak made it 2-0 at 3:51 of the third period with a snap shot from the high slot off a pass from Hagel after Anthony Cirelli forced a turnover to keep the puck in the zone.

Hagel added an empty-net goal at 17:10 for the 3-0 final. He has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak.

