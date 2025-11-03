Huberdeau scores twice, Flames edge Flyers to end skid at 3

Dustin Wolf made 17 saves for Calgary (3-9-2), which had lost its previous three games (0-2-1), including 4-2 at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Wolf allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period against Nashville before being replaced by Devin Cooley.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (6-5-1), which lost for the second straight day after winning its previous three games. Aleksei Kolosov, making his first start of the season, made 19 saves.

Huberdeau made it 1-0 at 2:15 of the second period with a shot from the left face-off circle that went through a Yegor Sharangovich screen and over Kolosov's right shoulder.

The Flames extended it to 2-0 when Huberdeau deflected MacKenzie Weegar's shot from the right point past Kolosov. Huberdeau has six points (three goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak.

Konecny scored to make it 2-1 at 14:20 of the third period. Noah Cates won a face-off on the left side of the Calgary zone, and Konecny shot the puck past Wolf low to the far side.