PHILADELPHIA -- Connor Zary scored two goals for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.
Zary gets 2 goals, Flames defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid
Kadri, Weegar each has 2 points for Calgary; Philadelphia has 5-game point streak end
Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar each had a goal and an assist for Calgary (29-23-9), and Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost each had two assists. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.
The Flames had lost their previous three games (0-2-1), scoring a total of one goal.
"Didn't think it would be six, but I had a feeling we were going to score," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "Every team goes through stretches. We went through it now, and hopefully we're going to score a lot more regularly than what we did the prior three games."
Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (27-27-8), which had its five-game point streak end (4-0-1). Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves on 27 shots after relieving Samuel Ersson, who allowed three goals on five shots in the first 10:28 of the game.
"Tough in any game going down," Cates said. "Building's quiet, just not finding any area of our game. [Defensive] zone, neutral zone, offensive zone, we couldn't seem to find some traction."
The Flames took a 3-0 lead with three goals in a 1:52 span midway through the first period.
Zary redirected a shot by Brayden Pachal at 7:40, Kadri scored from the right face-off circle at 8:13, and Zary scored from along the goal line at 9:32.
It was Zary's first two-goal NHL game, and the first time he's scored since Jan. 2. He also missed 14 games because of a lower-body injury he sustained Jan. 7.
"It felt great to get out there and kind of do what I'm supposed to be doing," Zary said. "I think it takes a little bit of weight off your shoulders to allow me just to go play."
Zary started the game on the fourth line with Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Rooney but was moved up the lineup as the game went on.
"He probably looked at it initially as like, well, I might not be playing as much tonight," Huska said. "But I had a good conversation with him this morning.
"Sometimes with offensive players, when they score early there's a little excitement. I felt like he deserved [to be moved up] because he had a little bit more energy in his game, he was skating. I always look at feet for Connor. When his feet are moving he's a dynamic player, and I thought he was much better for us tonight than what he had been."
Cates made it 3-1 with a goal from the high slot at 9:54.
At 2:14, it was the fastest four goals in a game this season, according to NHL Stats and Information.
Kuzmenko made it 3-2 at 17:11 when he poked the puck from Kadri, skated into the slot and scored.
Yegor Sharangovich gave the Flames a 4-2 lead at 17:29 when he slid the puck along the ice between Fedotov's pads.
"I'd like to have that one back," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "I think we get it 3-2, you need to play at 3-2 for a while, but they come right back. It just ends up being a hill."
Weegar scored a power-play goal at 16:33 of the second period to push the lead to 5-2.
"The Sharangovich goal was a big goal, because they had the momentum at that point," Huska said. "And then the next biggest thing for me was that power-play goal. Those two goals, I thought, kind of helped keep them at bay, and I thought it gave our team a little bit more breathing room again."
Couturier cut it to 5-3 at 10:41 of the third period.
Matt Coronato closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:59.
NOTES: It was the first game between the teams since the Flyers acquired Kuzmenko and forward Jakob Pelletier from the Flames for Frost and forward Joel Farabee on Jan. 30. ... Calgary, which entered the game with the sixth-worst penalty kill in the NHL (73.9 percent), went 4-for-4 while short-handed and has killed 14 straight penalties over the past three games. ... The Flames set a season high for goals in a period with four in the first. ... Cates has six points (four goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak. ... Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl had one blocked shot in 21:43 of ice time in his 200th NHL game.