Zary gets 2 goals, Flames defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar each had a goal and an assist for Calgary (29-23-9), and Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost each had two assists. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

The Flames had lost their previous three games (0-2-1), scoring a total of one goal.

"Didn't think it would be six, but I had a feeling we were going to score," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "Every team goes through stretches. We went through it now, and hopefully we're going to score a lot more regularly than what we did the prior three games."

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (27-27-8), which had its five-game point streak end (4-0-1). Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves on 27 shots after relieving Samuel Ersson, who allowed three goals on five shots in the first 10:28 of the game.

"Tough in any game going down," Cates said. "Building's quiet, just not finding any area of our game. [Defensive] zone, neutral zone, offensive zone, we couldn't seem to find some traction."

The Flames took a 3-0 lead with three goals in a 1:52 span midway through the first period.

Zary redirected a shot by Brayden Pachal at 7:40, Kadri scored from the right face-off circle at 8:13, and Zary scored from along the goal line at 9:32.