Flames at Flyers projected lineup

FLAMES (2-9-2) at FLYERS (6-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Rodrigo Abols -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Aleksei Kolosov
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Wolf will start for the second straight day. He allowed three goals on 11 shots before being removed after the first period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. ... Zary will play after being scratched the previous two games. Flames coach Ryan Huska would not disclose which forward would come out of the lineup. ... Parekh will play after being scratched the previous two games but Huska would not say which defenseman would come out. ... Kolosov is expected to make his first start of the season. He made seven saves in relief of Vladar during the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Couturier will be a game-time decision. The forward did not play Saturday after being injured when he was hit by a shot during the first period of a 4-1 win against the Predators on Thursday.