Flames at Flyers

Status report

Kuznetsov was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. If the defenseman plays, it would be his first NHL game. ... Atkinson and Frost will play after each was scratched for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. If the Flyers go back to a lineup with 12 forwards and seven defensemen, Gardner, a forward, and Staal, a defenseman, would likely come out.