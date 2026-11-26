FLAMES (11-13-2) at DEVILS (17-8-0)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Strome – Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Morton -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Morgan Frost (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee)
Status report
Frost is questionable after he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. He did not play in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and is considered day to day.