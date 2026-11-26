FLAMES (11-13-2) at DEVILS (17-8-0)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Strome – Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Morton -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Morgan Frost (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee)

Status report

Frost is questionable after he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. He did not play in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and is considered day to day.