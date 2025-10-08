Flames at Oilers projected lineups

BRUINS (0-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Roy, who was injured (upper body) during Washington’s preseason finale on Oct. 4, will play. … McIlrath, a defenseman who was placed on injured reserve on Monday, skated in a noncontact jersey.