Johnston scores 2nd goal in OT, Stars rally to defeat Flames

Johnston ended it with his 43rd goal this season, a quick backhand off a pass from Jason Robertson during a four-minute power play after Ryan Strome was given a double-minor for high-sticking Robertson 48 seconds into overtime.

Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Justin Hryckowian scored for the Stars (46-20-12), who have won two of three after losing six of their previous seven (1-4-2). Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.

Joel Farabee, Yegor Sharangovich and Zayne Parekh scored for the Flames (32-36-9), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Adam Klapka had two assists, and Devin Cooley made 21 saves.

Hryckowian put the Stars up 1-0 at 4:30 of the second period. Thomas Harley's wrist shot from above the left face-off circle bounced off the end boards in front to Hryckowian, who chipped the puck past a lunging Cooley just inside the right post.

Farabee tied it 1-1 at 12:38 with a backhand on a rebound off a shot from Klapka.

Sharangovich put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 18:52 when his snap shot from the high slot deflected off Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in front and through the five-hole of Oettinger.

Parekh made it 3-1 with a power-play goal just 26 seconds into the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Matt Coronato.

The Stars then tied the game with two goals in a 3:35 span.

Johnston answered 50 seconds later, cutting it to 3-2 at 1:16. Mikko Rantanen wrapped a shot around the right post and Johnston cleaned up the loose puck with a shot in the crease.

Robertson evened it 3-3 at 4:51, extending his stick with one had to tap a backhand pass from Matt Duchene through Cooley’s five-hole for his 41st goal.