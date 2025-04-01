Flames rally in 3rd, defeat Avalanche in shootout

Dan Vladar made 27 saves for the Flames (35-26-12), who had lost two straight but are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Calgary moved five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Flames have two games in hand.

Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his home point streak to 25 games for the Avalanche (46-25-4), who have lost two straight. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Colorado is seven points behind the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division.

Lomberg cut it to 2-1 at 10:57 of the third period. Wedgewood partially stopped Klapka’s attempt at the right post, but the puck trickled into the crease, where Lomberg jammed it in.

Klapka then tied it 2-2 at 11:29. Lomberg skated in on a rush and passed to Klapka, who beat Wedgewood short side over his blocker with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Makar gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 16:31 of the first period. He faked a shot in the left circle to get MacKenzie Weegar to go down before moving toward the slot and scoring glove side through a screen.

The goal was Makar’s 28th of the season, tying his career high he set in 2021-22. MacKinnon, who had the primary assist on the play, has 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) during his home point streak.

O’Connor extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:59 of the second period. He skated toward the net along the goal line, moved around Brayden Pachal, who was playing the pass, and waited out Vladar before tucking a shot between the goalie's left pad and the right post.