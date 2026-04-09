Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

FLAMES (32-36-9) at AVALANCHE (51-16-10)
9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, ALT, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev
Victor Olofsson -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Gross, Blake Coleman, Martin Pospisil
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Logan O’Connor
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Josh Manson
Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Cale Makar (upper body), Nazem Kadri (finger)
Status report
Coleman, a forward, is away from the team for the birth of his child, Flames coach Ryan Huska said Thursday. Bahl returned to Calgary to be evaluated and won't play in either of the final two games of the Flames' six-game road trip; the defenseman left in the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. ... Kadri is expected to miss multiple games; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said it's hoped the forward can return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next weekend after he left during a 3-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.