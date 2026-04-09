Flames at Avalanche projected lineups

FLAMES (32-36-9) at AVALANCHE (51-16-10)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, ALT, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev

Victor Olofsson -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Gross, Blake Coleman, Martin Pospisil

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Logan O’Connor

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak -- Josh Manson

Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Cale Makar (upper body), Nazem Kadri (finger)

Status report

Coleman, a forward, is away from the team for the birth of his child, Flames coach Ryan Huska said Thursday. Bahl returned to Calgary to be evaluated and won't play in either of the final two games of the Flames' six-game road trip; the defenseman left in the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. ... Kadri is expected to miss multiple games; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said it's hoped the forward can return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next weekend after he left during a 3-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.