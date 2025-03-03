Aho scores again, lifts Hurricanes past Flames in OT

Wins it at 3:16, Slavin has 2 points; Wolf stops 31 for Calgary, which drops 3rd in row

Flames at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored at 3:16 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Aho scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a pass from Jaccob Slavin with 1:44 remaining. It was Aho’s third straight game with a goal and his sixth goal in the past seven games.

Slavin had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes (35-22-4), who have won two of three.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames (28-23-9), who have lost three in a row and six of eight. Calgary suffered 3-0 shutouts to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

Slavin gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with 35 seconds remaining in the second period. After skating the puck from the Carolina defensive zone and passing to Jackson Blake at the Calgary blue line, Slavin got behind Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl to redirect the return pass near the left post.

Kadri tied it 1-1 on the power play at 7:06 of the third period on a one-timer off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.

The Flames killed a high-sticking double minor to Blake Coleman in the last five minutes of regulation before forcing overtime.

