Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres

Coleman has goal; Johnson scores 1st for Buffalo

Recap: Calgary Flames @ Buffalo Sabres 10.19.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO – Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second of the season for the Calgary Flames in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Flames forward Adam Ruzicka scored from the left circle at 4:35 of the third period for the 4-3 final.

Walker Duehr and Blake Coleman each scored, and Dan Vladar made 24 saves for the Flames (2-1-1).

Tage Thompson scored, and Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens each had two assists for the Sabres (1-3-0). Devon Levi made 33 saves.

Huberdeau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead 49 seconds into the game, converting on a rebound from the left circle.

Erik Johnson tied the game 1-1 at 6:06 with a wrist shot from the point. It was Johnson’s first goal since signing with Buffalo in July and his first since April 26, 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche (68 games).

Duehr put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 10:15, finishing off a quick passing play from low in the right circle.

Thompson made it 2-2 at 14:28 with a wrist shot over the glove of Vladar on the power play. It was Thompson’s first of the season.

Coleman’s one-timer from the right circle on an odd-man rush made it 4-3 Calgary at 1:52 of the third period.

JJ Peterka tied it 3-3 at 3:14, twisting his body to get a wrist shot over the blocker of Vladar from the top of the right circle.