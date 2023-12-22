Markstrom makes 25 saves, Flames shut out Ducks

It was Markstrom's 19th NHL shutout, and first since a 1-0 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on March 7.

"He's been unbelievable for us all season," Calgary forward Elias Lindholm said. "For him to get the shutout and for the team to get it as well, it's good for everyone's confidence. A big win from our side."

Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and Nick DeSimone scored his first NHL goal for Calgary (14-14-5), which ended a four-game road skid (0-2-2).

"It was a very complete game," Markstrom said. "Our penalty kill, I can't praise them enough, how many shot blocks and big-time plays they do, so I think that was a big difference tonight."