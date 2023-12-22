ANAHEIM -- Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the 200th win of his NHL career, and the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to a season-long three games with a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday.
Markstrom makes 25 saves, Flames shut out Ducks
Lindholm has 3 points for Calgary, which wins 3rd straight; Carlsson leaves with injury for Anaheim
It was Markstrom's 19th NHL shutout, and first since a 1-0 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on March 7.
"He's been unbelievable for us all season," Calgary forward Elias Lindholm said. "For him to get the shutout and for the team to get it as well, it's good for everyone's confidence. A big win from our side."
Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and Nick DeSimone scored his first NHL goal for Calgary (14-14-5), which ended a four-game road skid (0-2-2).
"It was a very complete game," Markstrom said. "Our penalty kill, I can't praise them enough, how many shot blocks and big-time plays they do, so I think that was a big difference tonight."
Lukas Dostal made 41 saves for the Ducks (12-20-0), who won their previous two games.
"I think it was the worst game we played all year in terms of execution," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "We couldn't shoot a puck, it was springing off our sticks, we had shots in the slot we whiffed on. ... It was a comedy of errors."
Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was injured at 9:24 of the third period when Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar fell on his leg. Carlsson could not put on any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.
"You can see when Weegar fell on him, any sport when that happens, it’s not good," Cronin said.
Calgary took a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the first period. Connor Zary had the puck along the wall in the Anaheim zone and passed it to DeSimone, who scored a one-timer from the high slot.
"I've seen [Zary] pull up like that a couple hundred times, so I knew he was going to get it to me somehow," DeSimone said. "I just had to be ready for it."
Lindholm pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:49 of the second period. His wrist shot from the slot off the rush beat Dostal blocker side.
"I thought the last two periods we played pretty good, controlled the game," Lindholm said. "The first was back and forth, and ‘Marky’ was unbelievable as usual."
A.J. Greer scored an empty-net goal with 2:00 left in the third for the 3-0 final.
"We lost puck battles too," Cronin said. "Like their last goal, their pulled-goalie goal, we had the puck, but one guy took it off our stick and went by two people and put it in the net."
NOTES: DeSimone is the fourth-oldest player to score his first NHL goal for the Flames, and the oldest since Pavel Torgayev on Nov. 9, 1995. ... Lindholm is the first Calgary player with multiple power-play goals this season. ... The Flames are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games against the Ducks. ... Markstrom is the second goalie from the 2008 NHL Draft to win 200 NHL games, joining Braden Holtby (299); he is also the third Swedish goalie in NHL history to win 200 games. … The Ducks were called for too many men on the ice in the second period, their NHL-leading 10th bench minor of the season. ... Dostal made 18 saves on seven Calgary power plays.