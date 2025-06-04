Kucherov wins Ted Lindsay Award for 2nd time, surprised by Lightning teammates with news

Nikita Kucherov threw his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates, coaches and GM for a loop, but in the end, it was the All-Star forward who got the ultimate surprise on Wednesday.

Kucherov was named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented by the NHL Players’ Association to the “most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted on by members of the NHLPA.

It’s the second time Kucherov has won the award, the first time coming in 2018-19. He was also a finalist last season.

This season, he led the NHL with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games, to also win the Art Ross Trophy as the League leader in points.

And though him winning the award was not a total shock, how he found out was.

The original idea was for his Lightning teammates to surprise him with the trophy when he came off the ice following his daily skate at their practice facility in Brandon, Florida.

There was only one problem; Kucherov chose not to skate the day they planned to surprise him.

“We had to put him in the sauna for 25 minutes and the cold tub and prolong it so everyone could make it in time,” Tampa Bay captain Victor Hedman said.

To help stall a little longer, general manager Julien BriseBois called Hedman into his office and to tell Kucherov the team would fly him to Los Angeles for the NHL Awards or it could “fly the trophy here.”

A somewhat confused Kucherov asked BriseBois, “What trophy?” BriseBois then caught himself and said, “If you win one.”

By the time Kucherov walked into the next room, his teammates were ready for him with the Ted Lindsay Award, which was presented to him by Hedman.

“It was a great feeling to see how surprised he was,” Hedman said.

Kucherov then thanked his teammates and said, “It really means a lot to me.”

In addition to leading the NHL in scoring, the 31-year-old also topped the NHL in power-play points (46; eight goals, 38 assists) and tied for third in game-winning goals (nine). He also was plus-22 and had at least one point in 65 games this season.

Kucherov had 33 multipoint games, including 17 with at least three points.

This was the third straight season Kucherov topped 110 points, getting 113 (30 goals, 83 assists) two seasons ago and 144 (44 goals, 100 assists) last season. In 2018-19, he had 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists), also winning the Hart Trophy as most valuable player of the NHL.

Kucherov, who finished second in Hart Trophy voting last season, is a finalist for the award again this season, going up against Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The Hart Trophy winner will be announced at the 2025 NHL Awards on June 12 (6 p.m. ET; TNT, SN) before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.