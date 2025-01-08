Makar in 'better spot,' improving all-around game for Avalanche

DENVER -- Cale Makar says he doesn’t pay attention to statistics, even if he’s on the verge of a historic accomplishment with the Colorado Avalanche.

“No, not at all. I don't know if I'm close to anything right now,” Makar said. “I’m not somebody that just looks at that kind of stuff. I watch a lot of hockey, but I don't look at stats and stuff like that. So, for me, it’s just trying to live in the moment and enjoy the day to day.”

If he did look, Makar would notice he has 99 NHL goals in 356 games. His next goal will make him the fifth-fastest defenseman in the modern era to reach 100 goals, joining Bobby Orr (299 games), Paul Coffey (300), Ray Bourque (329) and Denis Potvin (348).

That could come as soon as Wednesday, when the Avalanche visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2, TVAS).

But for Makar, the numbers don’t matter as much as how he feels about his game, which the 26-year-old says is in a better place this season.

“I feel like my game's taken a substantial overall increase from the last couple years; I think it dipped a little bit just in quality,” Makar said. “This year, I kind of found it again defensively, and I'm trying to find it offensively too. Overall, my game, I feel pretty confident in it right now, and I feel like I'm in a better spot than I have been in the last couple years.”

There’s proof in the numbers. Makar ranks 10th among all skaters this season with 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 41 games. That puts him first among NHL defensemen in points and goals, and he’s tied for the League lead with Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) in assists.

He already owns a 1.08 points-per-game pace, which is good for third in NHL history among defensemen behind Paul Coffey (1.09) and Bobby Orr (1.39). He’s also won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP (2022), the Norris Trophy as the League’s best defenseman (2021-22) and the Calder Trophy as top rookie (2019-20).

But none of that matters to Makar. His focus remains on two things: improving his game and helping the Avalanche (25-15-1) win -- even after having an NHL career-high 90 points (21 goals, 69 assists) last season.