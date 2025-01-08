Makar in 'better spot,' improving all-around game for Avalanche

Defenseman's play in own end has helped Colorado recover from slow start, is 1 goal away from 100 in NHL

Makar_Donato

© Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Cale Makar says he doesn’t pay attention to statistics, even if he’s on the verge of a historic accomplishment with the Colorado Avalanche.

“No, not at all. I don't know if I'm close to anything right now,” Makar said. “I’m not somebody that just looks at that kind of stuff. I watch a lot of hockey, but I don't look at stats and stuff like that. So, for me, it’s just trying to live in the moment and enjoy the day to day.”

If he did look, Makar would notice he has 99 NHL goals in 356 games. His next goal will make him the fifth-fastest defenseman in the modern era to reach 100 goals, joining Bobby Orr (299 games), Paul Coffey (300), Ray Bourque (329) and Denis Potvin (348).

That could come as soon as Wednesday, when the Avalanche visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2, TVAS).

But for Makar, the numbers don’t matter as much as how he feels about his game, which the 26-year-old says is in a better place this season.

“I feel like my game's taken a substantial overall increase from the last couple years; I think it dipped a little bit just in quality,” Makar said. “This year, I kind of found it again defensively, and I'm trying to find it offensively too. Overall, my game, I feel pretty confident in it right now, and I feel like I'm in a better spot than I have been in the last couple years.”

There’s proof in the numbers. Makar ranks 10th among all skaters this season with 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 41 games. That puts him first among NHL defensemen in points and goals, and he’s tied for the League lead with Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) in assists.

He already owns a 1.08 points-per-game pace, which is good for third in NHL history among defensemen behind Paul Coffey (1.09) and Bobby Orr (1.39). He’s also won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff MVP (2022), the Norris Trophy as the League’s best defenseman (2021-22) and the Calder Trophy as top rookie (2019-20).

But none of that matters to Makar. His focus remains on two things: improving his game and helping the Avalanche (25-15-1) win -- even after having an NHL career-high 90 points (21 goals, 69 assists) last season.

BUF@COL: Makar puts the Avalanche on the board in the 2nd period

“I don't think, by any stretch, last season was crazy off-par for me, but I felt like defensively it just probably wasn't my best,” he said. “I think this year, that was something that I really wanted to focus on, and I think I've done that so far and will hopefully continue to do that, because it's a big part of the game.”

It’s something Makar has worked on with Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who agrees his game has improved. Makar is third in the NHL in time on ice per game (25:33).

“If he's going to play that much, then you want to make sure you're just not trading chances, and he's really bought into that,” Bednar said. “You can tell there's an added focus on his defending details and what he needs to do -- not just him, but with his partner and his lines.

“He wants to be clear on it, and he wants to continue to improve it. And I think that's the type of guys you win with. Like, it's not just because you're having success putting the puck in the net -- you want to do everything you can to make sure we're holding teams to one goal.”

Makar and the rest of Colorado’s defensive group has been instrumental in helping it recover from an 0-4-0 start to move into a third-place tie in the Central Division at the halfway point of the season.

“We have a talented group back there, and they're committed to helping on the offensive side of it,” Bednar said. “Some nights are better than others, but I think it starts with your talent, your personnel, and then you kind of game plan your system around some of those guys. It's the way we play.”

As his steady defense partner, Devon Toews has a front-row seat to watch one of the best players in hockey.

“[It's] normal, now. [He's] fun to watch,” Toews said. “He's so good, and he creates so much time and space for not only himself but his teammates, and we just try to get him the puck and get him areas with time and space so that he can make plays and do what he does.”

Makar and Toews have been so solid together they could be a pair for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

“That'd be really cool. I don't know what they're going to do in terms of pairing and stuff,” Makar said. “I kind of just live in the day-to-day right now and then focus in on the moment, and I'll enjoy that when the time comes.

“But I'd be remiss if I didn't say I was excited for it.”

