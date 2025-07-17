NHL Broadcast Training Camp helps players prepare for life after hockey

NEW YORK -- Cal Clutterbuck admitted he didn't immediately say yes to attending the NHL Broadcast Training Camp held at the League's Manhattan offices Wednesday.

But after going through the program with seven other former NHL players, he's happy to have done it.

"It's been a really good experience," Clutterbuck said. "I would probably come again. It's a fun day and a half to just sharpen the tools a little bit.

"I think the best thing is getting in the room with some of the legendary talent that's here, and just to be able to sit at dinner with them last night and converse with them, or sit during the modules today, or you're at lunch. You're always picking up little tidbits here and there. So I think it's a valuable thing."

Clutterbuck, who last played with the New York Islanders in 2023-24, spent last season as an Islanders television analyst on MSG Networks.

He used the Broadcast Training Camp as a chance to enhance his skills through various modules headed by TNT play-by-play voice Kenny Albert and analysts Eddie Olczyk and Jody Shelley, ESPN studio host Steve Levy, and NBC Sports Philadelphia studio host Ashlyn Sullivan.

"Just to have conversations with the likes of Eddie Olczyk and Jody Shelley, they're so willing to give the information to us that we can feel a little more comfortable moving forward," Clutterbuck said. "Obviously I've made a choice to try and pursue this professionally so it's been a good experience."