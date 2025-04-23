Clutterbuck announces retirement, played 16 NHL seasons

37-year-old forward did not play in 2024-25, is League’s all-time hits leader

Clutterbuck

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cal Clutterbuck, the NHL’s all-time hits leader with 4,029, announced his retirement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The 37-year-old forward played 17 NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders with 293 points (143 goals, 150 assists) in 1,064 regular-season games and 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“After 17 years, it’s time to hang up the skates,” Clutterbuck wrote. “I’m beyond grateful for every teammate, coach, fan, and moment along the way.

“Hockey gave me everything -- a purpose, a brotherhood and a lifetime of memories.”

He worked this season as an Islanders television analyst for MSG Network after playing all 82 games for New York in 2023-24, when he had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Acquired by the Islanders in the trade that sent Nino Niederreiter to the Minnesota Wild on June 30, 2013, Clutterbuck became a member of their “Identity Line” with forwards Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. The line remained intact for several seasons before and after Martin departed to play two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-18).

“To Matt and Casey -- it was an honor to go to war with you night in and night out,” Clutterbuck wrote. “What we built together means more than words can say.

“And to the Islanders faithful -- your passion, loyalty, and love made Long Island home. Thank you all. On to the next chapter.”

