Sabres at Canucks projected lineups

SABRES (17-24-5) at CANUCKS (20-15-10)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Phil Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Mark Friedman

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Suspended: Tyler Myers

Status report

Luukkonen will return and start after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, so the Sabres sent goalie Devon Levi, who made 28 saves in a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday, back to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Zucker will be a game-time decision; he did not take part in Buffalo's morning skate Tuesday because of illness. ... Kozak was called up from the AHL on Tuesday and could take Zucker's place as the only extra forward. … Friedman was called up from Abbotsford of the AHL after Myers, a defenseman, was suspended three games for a cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during a 3-2 win Saturday; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Friedman could play some shifts alongside Hughes, swapping places with Hronek depending on the situation.

