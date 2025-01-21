Sabres at Canucks projected lineups
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Phil Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Mark Friedman
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Suspended: Tyler Myers
Status report
Luukkonen will return and start after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, so the Sabres sent goalie Devon Levi, who made 28 saves in a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday, back to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Zucker will be a game-time decision; he did not take part in Buffalo's morning skate Tuesday because of illness. ... Kozak was called up from the AHL on Tuesday and could take Zucker's place as the only extra forward. … Friedman was called up from Abbotsford of the AHL after Myers, a defenseman, was suspended three games for a cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during a 3-2 win Saturday; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Friedman could play some shifts alongside Hughes, swapping places with Hronek depending on the situation.