Mammoth recover, score 5 straight to deny Sabres 1st road win

DeSimone scores 1st of season for Utah; Rosen has 1st career multigoal game for Buffalo

Sabres at Mammoth | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Mammoth scored five straight goals to overcome a two-goal deficit and defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.

JJ Peterka and Clayton Keller each scored a goal and had an assist for the Mammoth (10-7-0), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 17 saves.

Isak Rosen scored two goals in the first multigoal game of his career for the Sabres (5-7-4), who have lost four straight games and have yet to win on the road this season. Colten Ellis made 32 saves.

Rosen opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period, deflecting in a shot by Jack Quinn to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Rosen then made it 2-0 at 6:42 of the second period, firing the puck into the net off a drop pass from Noah Ostlund in front.

Nick DeSimone scored at 10:42, beating Ellis on the blocker side with a slap shot to make it a 2-1 game. The goal marks DeSimone's first of the season.

Peterka tied the game 2-2, 52 seconds into the third period, beating Ellis with a snap shot on the blocker side.

Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth the lead at 3:22, beating Ellis on the glove side thanks to a give-and-go from Peterka to make it 3-2.

Nick Schmaltz scored at 10:09 off of a pass from Keller, giving the Mammoth a 4-2 lead.

Keller added an empty-net goal at 19:33 for the 5-2 final.

