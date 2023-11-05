Latest News

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Tuch gets 2 goals for Buffalo; Nylander extends point streak to 11 for Toronto

Recap: Sabres at Maple Leafs 11.4.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- The Buffalo Sabres overcame Auston Matthews' third hat trick of the season to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Alex Tuch scored twice, JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 25 saves for the Sabres (6-6-0).

William Nylander had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games, and Mitchell Marner scored and had two assists for the Maple Leafs (5-4-2). Joseph Woll made 35 saves.

The Sabres broke the tie at 12:48 of the third period when Rasmus Dahlin’s point shot deflected off Tuch in the slot to make it 5-4.

Tuch scored into an empty net at 18:54 for the 6-4 final.

Marner scored on a breakaway to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 12:05 of the first period after taking a lead pass from Calle Jarnkrok. The goal extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).

Peterka scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 16:13 on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Tage Thompson put the Sabres up 2-1 at 6:28 of the second period when he intercepted Marner’s pass at the Maple Leafs’ blue line and scored shorthanded on a breakaway.

Matthews scored his first of the night on the power play to tie it 2-2 at 11:22 off a pass from Nylander.

Jeff Skinner put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 11:56 of the second period when took a lead pass from Ryan Johnson and put a slap shot over Woll’s shoulder from the left faceoff circle. The assist was the first NHL point for Johnson.

Matthews tied it 3-3 17 seconds into the third period when he shot from just below the right hashmarks after taking a pass from Marner, who was behind the net.

Jordan Greenway made it 4-3 Sabres, tapping in a rebound off Casey Mittelstadt’s shot at 3:11 of the third period.

Matthews completed his hat trick at 7:26 to tie it 4-4 when he deflected a point shot from Mark Giordano.