Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Alex Tuch scored twice, JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 25 saves for the Sabres (6-6-0).

William Nylander had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games, and Mitchell Marner scored and had two assists for the Maple Leafs (5-4-2). Joseph Woll made 35 saves.

The Sabres broke the tie at 12:48 of the third period when Rasmus Dahlin’s point shot deflected off Tuch in the slot to make it 5-4.

Tuch scored into an empty net at 18:54 for the 6-4 final.

Marner scored on a breakaway to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 12:05 of the first period after taking a lead pass from Calle Jarnkrok. The goal extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).

Peterka scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 16:13 on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Tage Thompson put the Sabres up 2-1 at 6:28 of the second period when he intercepted Marner’s pass at the Maple Leafs’ blue line and scored shorthanded on a breakaway.

Matthews scored his first of the night on the power play to tie it 2-2 at 11:22 off a pass from Nylander.

Jeff Skinner put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 11:56 of the second period when took a lead pass from Ryan Johnson and put a slap shot over Woll’s shoulder from the left faceoff circle. The assist was the first NHL point for Johnson.

Matthews tied it 3-3 17 seconds into the third period when he shot from just below the right hashmarks after taking a pass from Marner, who was behind the net.

Jordan Greenway made it 4-3 Sabres, tapping in a rebound off Casey Mittelstadt’s shot at 3:11 of the third period.

Matthews completed his hat trick at 7:26 to tie it 4-4 when he deflected a point shot from Mark Giordano.