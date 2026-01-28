Dahlin scores hat trick, Sabres top Maple Leafs for 4th straight win

Defenseman also has 2 assists, Buffalo 19-3-1 in past 23 games; Matthews has 3 points for Toronto

Sabres at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Rasmus Dahlin scored his first NHL hat trick and added two assists and the Buffalo Sabres won their fourth straight game, 7-4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and Mattias Samuelsson had three assists for the Sabres (30-17-5), who are 19-3-1 since December 9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed two goals on five shots before leaving at 12:14 of the first period with an undisclosed injury. Colten Ellis made 16 saves in relief.

Auston Matthews and Max Domi each had a goal and two assists, Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist and Joseph Woll made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (24-20-9), who went 0-4-1 on a five-game homestand.

The Sabres thought they went up 1-0 at 3:52 of the first period but the goal was disallowed after the Maple Leafs successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Matthew Knies put Toronto up 1-0 at 7:44 when he shoveled in a loose puck at the top of the goal crease.

Dahlin tied it 1-1 at 9:29, putting a puck on net that deflected in off the stick of Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-1 at 10:49 of the first period when Matthews backhanded a rebound from Domi’s shot past a sprawling Luukkonen.

Josh Doan tied it 2-2 at 13:16 on the power play when his centering pass deflected off Troy Stecher’s stick just above the goal line past Woll’s glove.

Thompson put Buffalo up 3-2 at 18:05 when he shot high to the blocker side from above the right face-off circle with Zach Benson screening Woll at the top of the goal crease.

McMann tied it 3-3 at 11:17 of the second period when he collected the puck in the high slot after Matthews fanned and put a shot high to the blocker side.

Dahlin deflected a point shot from Samuelsson at the top of the goal crease at 18:17 to put the Sabres up 4-3. The goal was his 400th NHL point.

Tuch stretched the lead to 5-3 16 seconds into the third period. After initially mishandling a pass from Thompson, he recovered the puck, spun and shot over Woll’s right shoulder.

Jack Quinn made it 6-3 at 11:33 when he skated onto a flip pass from Dahlin and shot from outside the right hashmarks.

Domi cut it to 6-4 at 14:59 when he took a pass from Matthews, who was behind the net, and one-timed a shot in the slot past Ellis’ blocker.

Dahlin completed the hat trick when he shot into an empty net at 19:16 for the 7-4 final.

Latest News

Vanecek ends personal 10-game slide, Mammoth edge Panthers

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Palat traded to Islanders by Devils for Tsyplakov

Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

Scheifele, Vilardi each gets 2 points, Jets hold off Devils

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Evans scores in OT, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights

Kane ties Modano's mark for points by U.S.-born player in Red Wings loss to Kings

MacLean inducted into Devils Ring of Honor 

NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

McDavid visits junior high as impact of Ben Stelter School Fundraiser continues to grow

Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Blackhawks teammates support Foligno ahead of faceoff with brother

2026 Stadium Series in Tampa to embrace theme of Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Malinski signs 4-year contract with Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz