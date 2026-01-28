Dahlin scores hat trick, Sabres top Maple Leafs for 4th straight win

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and Mattias Samuelsson had three assists for the Sabres (30-17-5), who are 19-3-1 since December 9. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed two goals on five shots before leaving at 12:14 of the first period with an undisclosed injury. Colten Ellis made 16 saves in relief.

Auston Matthews and Max Domi each had a goal and two assists, Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist and Joseph Woll made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (24-20-9), who went 0-4-1 on a five-game homestand.

The Sabres thought they went up 1-0 at 3:52 of the first period but the goal was disallowed after the Maple Leafs successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Matthew Knies put Toronto up 1-0 at 7:44 when he shoveled in a loose puck at the top of the goal crease.

Dahlin tied it 1-1 at 9:29, putting a puck on net that deflected in off the stick of Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-1 at 10:49 of the first period when Matthews backhanded a rebound from Domi’s shot past a sprawling Luukkonen.

Josh Doan tied it 2-2 at 13:16 on the power play when his centering pass deflected off Troy Stecher’s stick just above the goal line past Woll’s glove.

Thompson put Buffalo up 3-2 at 18:05 when he shot high to the blocker side from above the right face-off circle with Zach Benson screening Woll at the top of the goal crease.

McMann tied it 3-3 at 11:17 of the second period when he collected the puck in the high slot after Matthews fanned and put a shot high to the blocker side.

Dahlin deflected a point shot from Samuelsson at the top of the goal crease at 18:17 to put the Sabres up 4-3. The goal was his 400th NHL point.

Tuch stretched the lead to 5-3 16 seconds into the third period. After initially mishandling a pass from Thompson, he recovered the puck, spun and shot over Woll’s right shoulder.

Jack Quinn made it 6-3 at 11:33 when he skated onto a flip pass from Dahlin and shot from outside the right hashmarks.

Domi cut it to 6-4 at 14:59 when he took a pass from Matthews, who was behind the net, and one-timed a shot in the slot past Ellis’ blocker.

Dahlin completed the hat trick when he shot into an empty net at 19:16 for the 7-4 final.