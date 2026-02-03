Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (32-18-5) at LIGHTNING (35-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Konsta Helenius -- Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Zach Benson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Jake Guentzel -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finley -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Max Crozier

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (undisclosed)

Status report

Sabres lineup changes will be determined closer to game time. ... Benson, a forward, left during the third period of a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Norris could return; the forward has missed 10 games. ... Forwards Cirelli and Paul each was injured during a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ar Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and will not return until after the Olympic break. ... Point, a forward, participated in the morning skate, but also will not return until after the break. ... Sabourin was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.