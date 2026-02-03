Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (32-18-5) at LIGHTNING (35-14-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Konsta Helenius -- Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Zach Benson (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Jake Guentzel -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finley -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Max Crozier
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (undisclosed)
Status report
Sabres lineup changes will be determined closer to game time. ... Benson, a forward, left during the third period of a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Norris could return; the forward has missed 10 games. ... Forwards Cirelli and Paul each was injured during a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ar Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and will not return until after the Olympic break. ... Point, a forward, participated in the morning skate, but also will not return until after the break. ... Sabourin was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.