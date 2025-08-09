Sabres prospect trio has history together dating back to minor hockey

BUFFALO -- Adam Kleber, Brodie Ziemer and Ashton Schultz have been friends since they were kids playing minor hockey together in Minnesota. But never could they have envisioned that one day, their hockey dreams would lead to all of them being drafted by the same NHL team.

Kleber, a defenseman, and Ziemer and Schultz, each a forward, are Buffalo Sabres prospects. Kleber was selected in the second round (No. 42) of the 2024 NHL Draft and Ziemer was drafted one round later at No. 71. Schultz joined his friends this summer when he was selected in the sixth round (No. 167) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

“It's honestly crazy,” Ziemer said. “If you told me a couple of years ago I'd be here with Adam Kleber and Ashton Schultz, two guys that I played on the same pee wee team growing up, I'd say you're crazy, but it's happening right now, and it's pretty cool.”

Kleber echoed that sentiment and recalled the surprise and excitement he felt when he found out the Sabres were drafting Ziemer shortly after him.

“That was really cool,” he said. “I remember being in the (Sabres) draft suite and the guys were like, ‘Oh, Ziemer's next on the list.’ I'm like, really? And then they picked him, and it was just kind of a crazy moment, kind of just a small world and how things happen.”