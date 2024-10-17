Crosby lifts Penguins past Sabres in OT, reaches 1,600 points

Crosby one-timed a pass from Erik Karlsson at the right post on the power play to win it with his first goal of the season. Malkin had the secondary assist.

Malkin became the 48th player in NHL history with 500 goals, and Crosby is the 10th with 1,600 points. Crosby has 1,602 points (593 goals, 1,009 assists) in 1,277 games.

Joel Blomqvist made 26 saves in relief after Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on five shots for the Penguins (3-2-0).

JJ Peterka scored twice in his return from missing two games with a concussion, and Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram and Jason Zucker each had two assists for the Sabres (1-3-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves.

Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3 at 3:26 of the third period, taking Crosby’s backhand pass from behind the net and scoring with a wrist shot while on his back.

Peterka and Ryan McLeod then scored 40 seconds apart for Buffalo. Peterka tied it 4-4 at 10:16 on a wrist shot for his second goal of the game. McLeod then sent a wrist shot through traffic from atop the left face-off circle for a 5-4 lead at 10:56.

Rickard Rakell tied it 5-5 on a backhand with 46 seconds remaining after Malkin’s one-timer got through Luukkonen.

Tage Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period, tipping the puck away from Jarry behind the net and beating him to the crease for a backhanded wraparound at the right post.

Jordan Greenway made it 2-0 at 3:08 on a wrist shot that clipped the bottom of Jarry’s glove.

Bryan Rust cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 11:01, collecting a rebound from Malkin for a tap-in at the left post.

Peterka extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:33 with a snap shot set up by Byram.

Blomqvist replaced Jarry following the goal.

Drew O’Connor cut it to 3-2 with a short-handed goal at 9:12 of the second period with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1. The goal was upheld after Buffalo challenged for offside.

Jesse Puljujarvi tied it 3-3 at 15:20 on a backhand from the slot.