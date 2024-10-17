Crosby reaches 1,600 NHL points for Penguins in game against Sabres

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby reached 1,600 NHL points with an assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.

Crosby picked up a secondary assist on the power-play goal by Bryan Rust, who tapped in a rebound off a shot from Evgeni Malkin.

The 37-year-old Penguins captain is the first NHL player to achieve the milestone since Jaromir Jagr had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 6, 2011. Crosby is the 10th skater in NHL history with 1,600 points, joining Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755), Mario Lemieux (1,723) and Joe Sakic (1,641).

"I think it's just an honor to be part of that group," Crosby said, referring to the 1,600-point club. "To be honest, I don't think about it a whole lot. Hopefully there's a lot of time to reflect after the fact. But it's just a huge honor to be in that group of guys."