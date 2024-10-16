Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (1-3-0) at PENGUINS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Rutger McGroarty, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

Peterka will return after missing two games with a concussion; it has not been determined who will leave the lineup. ... St. Ivany replacing Shea on the third defense pair could be the Penguins' only change from a 6-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Jarry will start a second straight game after backing up Blomqvist the previous two.

