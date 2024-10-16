Sabres at Penguins
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich
Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Rutger McGroarty, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report
Peterka will return after missing two games with a concussion; it has not been determined who will leave the lineup. ... St. Ivany replacing Shea on the third defense pair could be the Penguins' only change from a 6-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Jarry will start a second straight game after backing up Blomqvist the previous two.