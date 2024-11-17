Konecny has 3 points, Flyers ease past Sabres for 3rd straight win

Sanheim, Zamula each gets goal, assist for Philadelphia; Dahlin extends point streak to 6 for Buffalo

Sabres at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny had two goals and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday for their third straight win.

Travis Sanheim and Egor Zamula each had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (8-8-2), which has points in five straight games (4-0-1). Ivan Fedotov made 24 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Ryan McLeod scored for Buffalo (8-9-1). Devon Levi made 27 saves.

Foerster fought to the front of the net to score a power-play goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 13:57 of the first period. It was the forward's first goal in eight games.

Sanheim made it 2-0 at 16:01 on a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Zamula gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead at 2:08 of the second period when his one-timer from the point went off the stick blade of Sabres forward Zach Benson and bounced under Levi's pads. It was Zamula's first goal in 42 games, dating back to Jan. 21.

Konecny finished a 2-on-0 rush with Matvei Michkov to make it 4-0 at 17:07.

Dahlin made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 10:06 of the third period. The Sabres captain extended his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists).

McLeod made it 4-2 at 18:55 when he jammed in a loose puck at the right post.

Konecny closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:42. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.

