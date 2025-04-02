Thompson scores again, Sabres top Senators for 5th win in past 6

“Obviously, too little too late this year, but I think we’re learning how to close out games,” Thompson said. “At the beginning of the season you’d see us panic when games meant something, we’d have a lead and kind of blow it, but I think right now there’s no panic on the bench. I think there’s a lot of confidence that we can close games out.”

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Samuelsson had two assists for the Sabres (32-36-6), who went 4-0-0 against Ottawa this season. James Reimer made 33 saves for his fifth straight victory.

“We got a little bit loose at the end, like, in maybe the last five minutes, where we got caught on a couple long shifts, but he was there,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said of Reimer. “When we made the early puck mistakes in the first period, you know, turn it over at the blue line and give them a 2-on-1, he made key saves that allowed us to jump off to the lead.”

Claude Giroux and Jake Sanderson scored, and Linus Ullmark made 17 saves for the Senators (39-29-6), who were without captain Brady Tkachuk (upper body). Ottawa sits five points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“Sometimes you play pretty well and you lose,” Senators coach Travis Green said.

The Sabres were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“I think we’re just committing to our game plan,” Buffalo forward Peyton Krebs said of the penalty kill. “They’ve got some good players over there that can make some good plays, and we want to make sure that they don’t have time to do that. [Assistant coach] Marty [Wilford] has been doing a good job of really giving us an identity on the PK and we’re just trying to do our best to get it down the ice.”

Tuch gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 8:38 of the first period. Ullmark lost sight of a Samuelsson rebound in the crease and Tuch tapped it in.

“Well, they sure have [given us problems this season],” Green said of Buffalo. “I wish I had the perfect answer, but we haven’t gotten inside enough. It seems like we’ve had a lot of shot attempts, much like tonight. We haven’t done a good job of delivering the puck to the paint. Give them credit, they blocked a lot of shots.”