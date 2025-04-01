Sabres at Senators projected lineups

SABRES (31-36-6) at SENATORS (39-28-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Isak Rosen

Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

Bryson, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Forwards Greenway and Norris each is “still in rehab,” according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff; neither player made the trio to Ottawa. … Jensen did not take part in the Senators morning skate, but is expected to play. … Tkachuk, a forward injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in a 1-0 overtime loss Sunday, will “hopefully" only miss one game, coach Travis Green said. … In Tkachuk’s absence, Amadio will move up to the third line and Greig will slide over to play left wing. … Crookshank was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

