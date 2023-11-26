Latest News

Hischier has 2 points in return, Devils cruise past Sabres to end skid

Toffoli scores twice for New Jersey, which holds Buffalo to 12 shots

Recap: Sabres at Devils 11.25.23

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday.

The New Jersey captain, who missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, was the center on a line with left wing Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt that finished with six points (two goals, four assists).

The Devils outshot the Sabres 38-12, including 18-3 in the first period.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, and Alexander Holtz, Luke Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Palat each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (8-9-1), who ended a three-game losing streak. Vitek Vanecek made 10 saves, and Bratt and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres (9-9-2). Eric Comrie made 14 saves on 18 shots and was replaced to start the second period by Devon Levi, who made 17 saves.

New Jersey scored four goals in the first to take a lead into the second on home ice for the first time this season.

Holtz made it 1-0 from the slot at 1:31, and Toffoli pushed the lead to 2-0 on a backhand just outside the left post at 11:09.

Hischier extended it to 3-0 at 15:20 when the puck deflected in off his leg while he skated down the slot, before Palat made it 4-0 on the rush at 18:27 with a snap shot in the high slot.

Skinner cut it to 4-1 at 1:53 of the second, scoring a power-play goal from the high slot.

Toffoli pushed it to 5-1 at 2:44 on a rebound off the left pad of Levi.

Mercer made it 6-1 at 50 seconds of the third period when the puck deflected off his skate in the slot.

Okposo pulled Buffalo within 6-2 at 3:55, scoring on the power play with a redirection from the slot.

Luke Hughes scored a power-play goal at 5:38 for the 7-2 final.

