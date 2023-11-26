Jack Hughes, Devils honor 13-year-old for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

NEWARK, N.J. -- Charlie Shomers was a bit starstruck as the guest of honor on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Prudential Center on Saturday when Jack Hughes strolled into the locker room to talk New Jersey Devils hockey.

His eyes lit up when the Devils center began asking him about his visit and plans on what was a very special night.

"This is amazing," Shomers said sitting at his personal locker stall while gazing at his embroidered No. 23 'Shomers' jersey signed by Hughes. "This is my second Devils jersey, but first one with the number on the back."

Hughes asked Charlie several questions, prior to New Jersey's game against the Buffalo Sabres, including if the Devils were his favorite team and how many games he's attended. He told him the Devils were his No. 1 team and that this was his second game.

"I'm looking forward to the Devils getting a win, too" said Charlie, who was joined by his mother (Stephanie), father (Ryan) and sister (Anna) during his meet-and-greet with Hughes, his favorite Devils player.

"This was the first time I got to see Jack Hughes play live," Charlie said with a grin.

The 13-year-old from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was diagnosed with ependymoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July. The discovery was made after Charlie had three isolated headaches that woke him up and made him sick. A MRI revealed a tumor described by his father as the size of a baseball, compressing against his brain that needed to be removed immediately.

He had successful surgery in July and underwent 33 radiation treatments from Aug. 16 through Oct. 16, going five days a week at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

"He's been an absolute warrior through all of it," Stephanie, said. "I mean, at first, none of us really knew what was going on. It was shocking because you don't expect somebody to say to you, 'Your child has a tumor in his head, and it has to be removed this weekend.'"