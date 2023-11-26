Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes November 25

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns for Devils against Sabres
William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Montreal Canadiens Los Angeles Kings game recap November 25

Copley, Kings shut out Canadiens for 5th straight win
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings
NHL betting odds for November 25 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 25
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Corey Perry stepping away from Chicago Blackhawks

Perry away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’
NHL On Tap news and notes November 25

NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hockey inspires USA Paralympian Noah Grove after cancer

Hockey continues to be inspiration for U.S. Paralympian after cancer
CHL notebook Predators prospect Graham Sward building confidence

CHL notebook: Predators prospect Sward building comfort level, confidence
NHL Morning Skate for November 25

NHL Morning Skate for November 25
Vancouver Canucks Seattle Kraken game recap November 24

Canucks pull away in 3rd period, defeat Kraken
Calgary Flames Dallas Stars game recap November 24

Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild

Jack Hughes, Devils honor 13-year-old for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Teen diagnosed with ependymoma receives signed jersey, reads part of lineup, rides Zamboni

NHL Jack Hughes with Charlie Shomers

© NHL.com

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Charlie Shomers was a bit starstruck as the guest of honor on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Prudential Center on Saturday when Jack Hughes strolled into the locker room to talk New Jersey Devils hockey.

His eyes lit up when the Devils center began asking him about his visit and plans on what was a very special night.

"This is amazing," Shomers said sitting at his personal locker stall while gazing at his embroidered No. 23 'Shomers' jersey signed by Hughes. "This is my second Devils jersey, but first one with the number on the back."

Hughes asked Charlie several questions, prior to New Jersey's game against the Buffalo Sabres, including if the Devils were his favorite team and how many games he's attended. He told him the Devils were his No. 1 team and that this was his second game.

"I'm looking forward to the Devils getting a win, too" said Charlie, who was joined by his mother (Stephanie), father (Ryan) and sister (Anna) during his meet-and-greet with Hughes, his favorite Devils player.

"This was the first time I got to see Jack Hughes play live," Charlie said with a grin.

The 13-year-old from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was diagnosed with ependymoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July. The discovery was made after Charlie had three isolated headaches that woke him up and made him sick. A MRI revealed a tumor described by his father as the size of a baseball, compressing against his brain that needed to be removed immediately.

He had successful surgery in July and underwent 33 radiation treatments from Aug. 16 through Oct. 16, going five days a week at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

"He's been an absolute warrior through all of it," Stephanie, said. "I mean, at first, none of us really knew what was going on. It was shocking because you don't expect somebody to say to you, 'Your child has a tumor in his head, and it has to be removed this weekend.'"

NHL Jack Hughes with Charlie Shomers and family

© NHL.com

Ryan Shomers said he's been overwhelmed by all the support of family, friends, and the community.

"I've had strangers call me up and say, 'We've heard about Charlie and we're doing a fundraiser for him,'" Ryan said. "The Hillsborough PBA did a fundraiser for him, and just the outreach from the Devils and the NHL to actually sponsor these (Hockey Fights Cancer nights) and support the families that are going through this to give them something to look forward to.

"It's something to be happy about and celebrate during such a horrible traumatic time in someone's experience and in their life, especially for such a young kid to have to go through it."

Charlie's gameday experience prior to the Devils hosting the Sabres also included a one-day contract signed by Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald. He watched New Jersey's pregame warmups from the penalty box, joined the club for the lineup read in the locker room, and even played a part by announcing Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek as the starter against the Sabres.

Charlie also participated in a ceremonial puck drop, and rode the Zamboni during the second intermission.

While the cancer is in remission, Charlie will still need to go for post-radiation scans once every three months. The first of those appointments will take place Monday.

Dr. Rahul Parikh, the medical director of the Laurie Proton Therapy Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, has served as Charlie's radiation therapist. He also attended the game Saturday and was honored as the Hero of the Game.

Charlie was asked if he had a message for any young person dealing with some form of cancer.

"They should stay strong and pray that they're going to get through it," he said.