O'Reilly has 4 assists, Predators hold off Sabres to end skid at 6

Ryan O’Reilly had four assists and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and three assists for the Predators (19-28-7), who ended a six-game losing streak in their final game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists for the Sabres (22-27-5), who had a four-game winning streak ended. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who will play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 17 saves.

Forsberg, who will play for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, gave the Predators a 5-3 lead at 6:58 of the third period on a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from O’Reilly.

Dylan Cozens scored to bring the Sabres within 5-4 at 12:30 on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Sabres forward Zach Benson appeared to tie the game at 5-5 at 12:44 of the third, but the Predators successfully challenged for offside.

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal at 19:24 for the 6-4 final.

Tommy Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period on a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Skjei gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 9:26 on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Marchessault and O’Reilly.

Bowen Byram scored for the Sabres to make it 2-1 at 15:21 on a one-timer on a cross-ice pass from Jason Zucker.

Rasmus Dahlin, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored for Buffalo to tie the game 2-2 at 18:25 on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 14:31 of the second period on a rebound on the power play.

Skjei gave the Predators a 4-2 lead at 15:13 on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from O’Reilly.

Tuch made it 4-3 at 17:43 on a wrist shot from the left circle.