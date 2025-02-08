Sabres at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (22-26-5) at PREDATORS (18-28-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Felix Sandstrom

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (back spasms)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Joakim Kemmel

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Kevin Gravel -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Thompson will return after missing a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a concussion. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after being out Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kozak, who has been dealing with an illness, will be a game-time decision. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. L’Heureux is day to day after missing the third period of a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday because of an upper-body injury; his status for Saturday is unclear.

