Sabres at Predators projected lineups

Status report

Thompson will return after missing a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a concussion. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after being out Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kozak, who has been dealing with an illness, will be a game-time decision. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. L’Heureux is day to day after missing the third period of a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday because of an upper-body injury; his status for Saturday is unclear.