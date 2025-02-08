Sabres at Predators projected lineups

SABRES (22-26-5) at PREDATORS (18-28-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Felix Sandstrom
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (back spasms)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Joakim Kemmel
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Kevin Gravel -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Thompson will return after missing a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a concussion. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after being out Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kozak, who has been dealing with an illness, will be a game-time decision. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. L’Heureux is day to day after missing the third period of a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday because of an upper-body injury; his status for Saturday is unclear.