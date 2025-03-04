Canadiens recover, defeat Sabres in OT for 5th straight win

Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored, and Lane Hutson had two assists for Montreal (30-26-5), which last won five straight from Feb. 17-26, 2022. Sam Montembeault made 33 saves.

Suzuki was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a five-game point streak.

“I’m playing with good players, we’re using each other well, the power play’s been good,” Suzuki said. “It’s nice when our line feels good and we’re doing things properly and getting rewarded for it. So, it’s been fun lately and we’re just trying to keep that going on the road.”

Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo (24-29-6), which has lost three straight, including 4-2 to the Canadiens on Saturday. Reimer made 16 saves.

Montreal went 2-for-5 on the power play, including scoring twice on four opportunities in the first period. Dahlin took three minor penalties in the game, including back-to-back penalties midway through the first.

“That’s on me, too, some really dumb penalties,” Dahlin said. “It kept them in the game. Every time we were playing 5-on-5 we were in their zone and creating a lot, so it’s a tough one.”

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 9:42 of the first period with his 30th goal of the season. Suzuki slipped a pass between Sabres defenseman Dennis Gilbert’s skates to Caufield for a one-timer from the left edge of the crease on the power play.

Suzuki made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 11:41. He took a pass from Matheson on a 2-on-1 and shot past Reimer’s glove from the left face-off circle.