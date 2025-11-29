Sabres at Wild projected lineups

SABRES (9-11-4) at WILD (14-7-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Colten Ellis

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (concussion)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Ryan Hartman -- Yakov Trenin -- Nico Sturm

Liam Ohgren -- Ben Jones -- Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Hunter Haight

Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday. ... Samuelsson, a defenseman, left during the third period of a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday after a hit from Devils forward Timo Meier; it was not known whether Samuelsson had cleared concussion protocol postgame. ... Norris could return; the center has missed 23 games and has not played since being injured in the season opener Oct. 9; Norris skated on a line with Ostlund and Kozak during practice Tuesday and also rotated in on the top power-play unit. ... If Norris plays, Kozak could center the fourth line, with Krebs at left wing and Dunne scratched. … Gustavsson starts as the Wild will alternate their starting goalie for the ninth straight game.