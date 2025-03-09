Vanecek shuts out Sabres in debut, Panthers win 6th straight game

The Panthers (40-21-3) have won six consecutive games.

Vanecek, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, had not recorded a win since Nov. 29.

He is the third goalie in franchise history (Chris Driedger in 2019, Jose Theodore in 2011) to record a shutout in his first game with the Panthers.

A.J. Greer, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Sam Bennett each scored for Florida. Nate Schmidt had two assists.

Ukko Pekka-Luukkonen made 32 saves for Buffalo (24-32-6) which has lost six straight (0-5-1).

Florida took the lead at 7:20 of the first, Schmidt’s shot from the left side of the net getting between Luukkonen’s skates and behind him. Greer swept the puck into the back of the net.

Verhaeghe made it 2-0 at 9:32 of the second period, his point shot sailing through traffic and finding the left corner of the net.

Lundell’s goal was similar to the one scored by Greer in the first. He made it 3-0 at 17:09 of the second when Schmidt’s initial shot snuck through the legs of the Buffalo goalie. The puck slipped behind Luukkonen and Lundell was there to push it through.

Bennett scored into an empty net at 19:26 of the third for the 4-0 final.

It was the third shutout in four games for the Panthers, who became the 11th team in NHL history to allow just one goal in a four-game span.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were the last team to do it from Feb. 24-March 2, 2021.