Rantanen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Sabres

It was the 28-year-old forwards first multipoint effort in his ninth game for the Hurricanes after he was acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Taylor Hall and Seth Jarvis also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (34-21-4), who had lost two in a row.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres (24-28-5), who had won two straight and six of seven. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed two goals on seven shots before he was relieved by James Reimer 7:57 into the first period, who made 27 saves.

Staal gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:09 of the first period when Jordan Martinook’s turnaround centering pass from the left-side wall deflected in off his skate.

After Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram lost the puck below the Buffalo goal line, Rantanen passed to Aho alone in front to give Carolina a 2-0 lead at 7:57.

Rantanen then scored on the power play with a wrist shot over Reimer’s blocker to make it 3-0 at 9:41.

Tuch scored on the power play to cut to the lead to 3-1 at 19:02. He followed his rebound and scored with Kochetkov out of position after Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov fanned on a clearing attempt in front of the net.

Jack Roslovic made a no-look backhand pass to Hall between the circles to push it to 4-1 at 15:52 of the second period. It was Hall’s first goal since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the same deal that brought Rantanen to Carolina.

Peterka took a pass from Ryan McLeod and finished a 2-on-1 rush into an open net at 1:15 of the third period to make it 4-2.

Jarvis scored an empty-net goal with 2:12 remaining for the 5-2 final.