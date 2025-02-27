Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

SABRES (24-27-5) at HURRICANES (33-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook-- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zucker will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot with his skate during an 8-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday; Lafferty, a forward, will enter the lineup if Zucker is unavailable.