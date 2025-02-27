Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (24-27-5) at HURRICANES (33-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook-- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zucker will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot with his skate during an 8-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday; Lafferty, a forward, will enter the lineup if Zucker is unavailable.

