Huberdeau, Kadri each gets 3 points to lead Flames past Sabres

Samuelsson scored 2:50 into the second period to tie it 1-1. His wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Rasmus Andersson and by Wolf's blocker.

Thompson put Buffalo up 2-1 at 7:18 when he tipped Samuelsson's wrist shot from just outside the left circle by Wolf.

"I think we generated a lot of shots," Samuelsson said. "Obviously a smaller goaltender on the other side. Just try to get to the paint and get a couple greasy ones. I like the shooting mentality. Creates a little chaos off of it and some chances."

Kadri tied it 2-2 at 10:31. His backhand off the rush deflected of Luukkonen's glove and through his pads before trickling over the goal line.

"I've got to be better on that," Luukkonen said. "There are some bounces and he kind of shot it off my glove and off my pad and whatever. That's where I have to step up. I've got to be better. There's bad bounces and everything, but I feel like the second goal I should've been better on and we lost the momentum there."

NOTES: Buffalo is 1-12-0 when trailing after the first period this season and 2-6-3 when tied after two periods. ... Thompson has six points (three goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak, and has scored in three straight. He has a seven-game point streak versus Calgary (six goals, two assists). ... Wolf is 12-2-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in 14 home starts. ... Flames forward Clark Bishop had one shot in 5:26 of ice time in his first game with the Flames, and first in the NHL since Feb. 15, 2022, with the Ottawa Senators.