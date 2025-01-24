CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and two assists to help the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Huberdeau, Kadri each gets 3 points to lead Flames past Sabres
Pelletier breaks tie in 3rd period, Wolf makes 32 saves for Calgary
Jakob Pelletier had a goal and an assist, and Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (23-16-7), who have won five of seven. Dustin Wolf made 32 saves.
"We stuck together," Huberdeau said. "That's a group. I think they're an offensive team and it wasn't pretty until the third period, but we stuck together, worked hard and finished the way we wanted to."
Mattias Samuelsson had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves for the Sabres (18-25-5), who have lost three of four.
"We had the effort today," Luukkonen said. "I feel like it's a tough loss. We kind of should've won. Their goalie played well. They defended well even though we had a lot of shots today. There's just areas we've got to be better on, where we're dropping points right now and losing games we shouldn't lose."
Pelletier gave Calgary a 3-2 lead 3:29 into the third period when he tipped a point shot from Brayden Pachal by Luukkonen.
Sharangovich scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 at 17:15, and Backlund added another empty-netter while short-handed with 2:08 remaining for the 5-2 final.
"I think in the third period we did a great job just kind of responding and understanding that the game was up for grabs and we hadn't played our best yet," Kadri said. "That was by far our best period. Just a little reset in the second intermission. I think we just talked amongst ourselves and knew we had to be better and the game was up for grabs. I'm proud of how we came out and won that game."
Huberdeau scored on a short-handed breakaway from center ice, shooting under Luukkonen's right pad to give the Flames a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the first period.
"I like that shot, five-hole," said Huberdeau, who is tied for the NHL lead with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers with seven game-opening goals this season. "I looked back to see if my son (Pelletier) was coming. I think he was coming but he was a little slow so I said 'why not take the shot.'"
Samuelsson scored 2:50 into the second period to tie it 1-1. His wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Rasmus Andersson and by Wolf's blocker.
Thompson put Buffalo up 2-1 at 7:18 when he tipped Samuelsson's wrist shot from just outside the left circle by Wolf.
"I think we generated a lot of shots," Samuelsson said. "Obviously a smaller goaltender on the other side. Just try to get to the paint and get a couple greasy ones. I like the shooting mentality. Creates a little chaos off of it and some chances."
Kadri tied it 2-2 at 10:31. His backhand off the rush deflected of Luukkonen's glove and through his pads before trickling over the goal line.
"I've got to be better on that," Luukkonen said. "There are some bounces and he kind of shot it off my glove and off my pad and whatever. That's where I have to step up. I've got to be better. There's bad bounces and everything, but I feel like the second goal I should've been better on and we lost the momentum there."
NOTES: Buffalo is 1-12-0 when trailing after the first period this season and 2-6-3 when tied after two periods. ... Thompson has six points (three goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak, and has scored in three straight. He has a seven-game point streak versus Calgary (six goals, two assists). ... Wolf is 12-2-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in 14 home starts. ... Flames forward Clark Bishop had one shot in 5:26 of ice time in his first game with the Flames, and first in the NHL since Feb. 15, 2022, with the Ottawa Senators.