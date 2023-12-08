Levi makes 30 saves in return, Sabres defeat Bruins to end 4-game skid

Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and played in his first NHL game since Nov. 25, a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Tage Thompson scored his first goal since Nov. 4 for Buffalo (11-14-2), which ended a four-game losing streak.

Brad Marchand scored his fifth goal in three games, and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves for Boston (17-5-3), which had its three-game winning streak ended.

The Sabres outshot Boston 19-5 in the first period.

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:18 of the second period, shooting into the top corner from behind the left circle off Dylan Cozen’s face-off win.

Thompson made it 2-0 at 16:57 of the second, one-timing Connor Clifton’s centering pass from the high slot. Thompson scored his first goal in his second game since returning from an upper-body injury,

Marchand cut it to 2-1 38 seconds later, bouncing the puck off Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and in. The five consecutive team goals scored by Marchand is the second-most in a row in Bruins history, tied with David Pastrnak (2019-20) and Dunc Fisher (1951-52) and one behind the six consecutive scored by the record-holder Glen Murray (2003-04).

Olofsson extended it to 3-1 at 11:16 of the third period, completing a 2-on-1 rush with Eric Robinson to cap off a 10:30 sequence of uninterrupted play.

The Bruins put up a sustained effort in the final 2:56 with Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker, putting seven shots on goal, but they could not work their way back in.