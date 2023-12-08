Levi makes 30 saves in return, Sabres defeat Bruins to end 4-game skid

Thompson gets 1st goal since Nov. 4 for Buffalo; Marchand scores again for Boston

Recap: Sabres @ Bruins 12.7.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Devon Levi made 30 saves in his return to the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and played in his first NHL game since Nov. 25, a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Tage Thompson scored his first goal since Nov. 4 for Buffalo (11-14-2), which ended a four-game losing streak.

Brad Marchand scored his fifth goal in three games, and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves for Boston (17-5-3), which had its three-game winning streak ended.

The Sabres outshot Boston 19-5 in the first period.

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:18 of the second period, shooting into the top corner from behind the left circle off Dylan Cozen’s face-off win.

Thompson made it 2-0 at 16:57 of the second, one-timing Connor Clifton’s centering pass from the high slot. Thompson scored his first goal in his second game since returning from an upper-body injury,

Marchand cut it to 2-1 38 seconds later, bouncing the puck off Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and in. The five consecutive team goals scored by Marchand is the second-most in a row in Bruins history, tied with David Pastrnak (2019-20) and Dunc Fisher (1951-52) and one behind the six consecutive scored by the record-holder Glen Murray (2003-04).

Olofsson extended it to 3-1 at 11:16 of the third period, completing a 2-on-1 rush with Eric Robinson to cap off a 10:30 sequence of uninterrupted play.

The Bruins put up a sustained effort in the final 2:56 with Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker, putting seven shots on goal, but they could not work their way back in.

Latest News

Alex Ovechkin gets 1500th NHL point for Washington Capitals

Ovechkin gets 1,500th NHL point for Capitals
Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders game recap December 7

Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets
San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 7

Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs
Los Angeles Kings Montreal Canadiens game recap December 7

Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start
Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators game recap December 7

Woll makes 29 saves, injured in Maple Leafs win against Senators
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Makar back for Avalanche against Jets
Matt Duchene celebrates 1000 NHL games

Duchene celebrates 1,000th NHL game with family, Stars teammates
Coyotes' Clayton Keller on The Chirp podcast

Keller discusses Coyotes’ win streak on ‘The Chirp’ podcast
retired goalie Tuukka Rask skates with Boston wont be EBUG

Rask skates with Bruins, doesn't serve as EBUG with Swayman ill
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Connor Bedard Leo Carlsson meet for first time in NHL

Bedard, Carlsson to meet in matchup of top 2 picks in 2023 Draft
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Patrick Kane ready for Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks
NHL betting odds for December 7 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 7